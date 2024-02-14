DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Wednesday under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed a ban on the use of motorbikes and the display of weapons, including licensed weapons except by Law Enforcement Agencies in the Tribal Sub-Division Dara (including Jawaki) with immediate effect for five days to ensure smooth conduct of re-poll process in PK-90 (Tribal Sub Division Dara) on 15th February 2024

The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Given the General Election 2024 re-poll in PK-90, Deputy Commissioner Kohat has also declared 15th February 2024 as a public holiday in Tribal Sub-Division Dara including Jawaki.

