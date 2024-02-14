DC Imposes Ban On Use Of Motor Bikes In Dara
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Wednesday under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed a ban on the use of motorbikes and the display of weapons, including licensed weapons except by Law Enforcement Agencies in the Tribal Sub-Division Dara (including Jawaki) with immediate effect for five days to ensure smooth conduct of re-poll process in PK-90 (Tribal Sub Division Dara) on 15th February 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Wednesday under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed a ban on the use of motorbikes and the display of weapons, including licensed weapons except by Law Enforcement Agencies in the Tribal Sub-Division Dara (including Jawaki) with immediate effect for five days to ensure smooth conduct of re-poll process in PK-90 (Tribal Sub Division Dara) on 15th February 2024.
The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Given the General Election 2024 re-poll in PK-90, Deputy Commissioner Kohat has also declared 15th February 2024 as a public holiday in Tribal Sub-Division Dara including Jawaki.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal12 minutes ago
-
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG12 minutes ago
-
Best schoolteachers honoured12 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him7 minutes ago
-
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized7 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues7 minutes ago
-
NA session to be summoned as per law: Solangi7 minutes ago
-
E-Kutchehri resolves LESCO customers' complaints swiftly7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues to prevent power pilferage8 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman emphasized on importance of research for national progress8 minutes ago