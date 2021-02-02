UrduPoint.com
DC Imposes Ban On Use Of Polythene Bags

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mardan under section 144 has imposed ban on use, selling and manufacturing of polythene bags within the limits of District Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan under section 144 has imposed ban on use, selling and manufacturing of polythene bags within the limits of District Mardan.

The ban has been imposed hence forthwith and violators would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued here Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

