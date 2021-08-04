DC imposes ban on various activities during Muharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Wednesday imposed a ban on various activities under section 144 in order to maintain religious harmony among different factions.

According to the notification issued by the DC office, under section 144 entry of Afghan refugees in the district, pillion riding and display of arms have been banned for 15 days.

Movement of Muharram processions from unauthorized routes, watching the processions from the buildings on the procession routes, movement of explosives were also banned while the Afghan refugees are also directed to stay at homes during the days of Muharram.

The notification also elaborated that inciting religious disharmony, an exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned.

The people of outside the district would not be allowed to stay in the hotels that are in the surrounding areas of Muharram procession or Muharram Majalis.