DC Imposes Ban On Washing Vegetables In Contaminated Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

DC imposes ban on washing vegetables in contaminated water

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Saturday imposed a ban on use of contaminated water of local nullah for cultivation and washing of vegetables for 60 days which was posing serious health hazards to the people.

The ban on cultivation and washing vegetables was imposed after receiving a large number of complaints that not only the local producers but also the vendors of district Haripur were washing vegetable in contaminated water of nullah.

The ban was imposed under 144 PPRC and action would be taken against the violators under section 188PPRC while the ban would be effective for 60 days.

The DC Haripur also directed the administrative officers of Haripur to monitor the situation by their selves and handover the violators to the police.

The vegetable and fruits those were produced in district Haripur or brought from other parts of the country for selling in Haripur were washed in contaminated water to make them look clean and attractive for buyers.

