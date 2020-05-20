UrduPoint.com
DC Imposes Ban On Wheat Transportation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir Wednesday imposing section 144 in the city prohibited wheat transportation out of district for a month.

A notification issued here said that ban would remain intact across the district to achieve the target of wheat procurement, adding that whosoever to be found violating section 144 would be punished under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

