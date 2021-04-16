UrduPoint.com
DC Imposes Fine Rs 31,700 To Violators

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

DC imposes fine Rs 31,700 to violators

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja, a total fine of Rs. 31, 700 was imposed on groceries, fruits, chicken sellers throughout the district for not pasting lists and overcharging.

Under which a fine of Rs 13,500 was imposed in Sanghar, Rs 10,000 in Tando Adam, Rs 2,000 in Shahdadpur, Rs 2,000 in Sanjhoro, Rs 1,000 in Jam Nawaz Ali and Rs 3,200 fine was imposed in Khipro.

