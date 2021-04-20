DC imposes fine to shopkeepers on over charging

Taking notice of profiteering and overcharging in the Holy month of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz Khan Monday visited different areas of the city and inquired prices of daily use items

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Taking notice of profiteering and overcharging in the Holy month of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz Khan Monday visited different areas of the city and inquired prices of daily use items.

According to a handout issued here, DC warned shopkeepers for not displaying price lists fixed by district administration and imposed fines to some shopkeepers.

DC directed to give maximum relief to poor and middle class people in this month.

He further said that strict action will be taken against profiteers.

Later, DC visited the filter plant and said that ensuring availability of clean drinking water was first priority of district administration and all-out efforts were being made in that regard.

He directed officers of various departments to start cleanliness of the water ponds. He said that district administration was taking all possible steps to ensure access of clean drinking water to people particularly in the Holy month of Ramazan.