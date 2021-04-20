UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Imposes Fine To Shopkeepers On Over Charging

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:09 AM

DC imposes fine to shopkeepers on over charging

Taking notice of profiteering and overcharging in the Holy month of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz Khan Monday visited different areas of the city and inquired prices of daily use items

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Taking notice of profiteering and overcharging in the Holy month of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz Khan Monday visited different areas of the city and inquired prices of daily use items.

According to a handout issued here, DC warned shopkeepers for not displaying price lists fixed by district administration and imposed fines to some shopkeepers.

DC directed to give maximum relief to poor and middle class people in this month.

He further said that strict action will be taken against profiteers.

Later, DC visited the filter plant and said that ensuring availability of clean drinking water was first priority of district administration and all-out efforts were being made in that regard.

He directed officers of various departments to start cleanliness of the water ponds. He said that district administration was taking all possible steps to ensure access of clean drinking water to people particularly in the Holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Poor Water Price All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

41 minutes ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt installs telehealth facilities at ..

1 minute ago

World on the verge of climate 'abyss', as temperat ..

1 minute ago

Karachi University announces LLM (Previous) Annual ..

1 minute ago

Czech Government Removes Rosatom From List of Cand ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.