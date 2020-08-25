UrduPoint.com
DC Imposes Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

DC imposes section 144

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) ::The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swabi under section 144 Cr.P.C imposed ban on unauctioned and unauthorized mining in different areas.

The Deputy Commissioner imposed ban on areas including Adnan Talao, Jaganath, Jalbai Dobian, Sher Dara, Mir Ali, Malak Abad, Gadoon, Narai Kanda, Jamil Abad Block A, Jamil Abad Block B, Kota Punjma Kadi and Zaida, Badrai Khwar, Punjpir and Kala Darra, Puntia, Ouch Khwar, Bada, Shiekh Jana, Gango Dheri, Lahore Rest House in Ambar areas of the District for a period of two months or the grant of new lease whichever is earlier.

Anybody contravening this order shall make him and her-self liable to punishment under section 188 PPC. It was officially notified here.

