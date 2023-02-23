DC imposes Section 144

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Iftikhar Ahmad on Thursday imposed Section 144 Cr. PC banning unlawful gatherings and assembly of more than five people within the district.

A notification to this effect said, to maintain law and order and to prevent breach of peace, it is imperative to take extraordinary measures in greater public interest.

Such gatherings, the order said, may create law and order situation and may result in any mishap.

It said that anyone found violating the ban shall be proceeded against Section 188 P.P.C. The order shall come into force forthwith and remain enforced for five days unless modified or withdrawn.