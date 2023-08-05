Open Menu

DC Imposes Section 144

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DC imposes section 144

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi imposed section 144 and banned people from gathering in one place, here Saturday.

In case of violation, strict action will be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, Police were put on high alert. Heavy contingent of police have been deputed at main chowks, and bridges of the city.

The police have been instructed to take action against the persons who are found involved in deteriorating the law and order situation.

Related Topics

Police Salman Khan Law And Order Alert From

Recent Stories

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

5 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

8 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan