DC imposes section 144

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi imposed section 144 and banned people from gathering in one place, here Saturday.

In case of violation, strict action will be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, Police were put on high alert. Heavy contingent of police have been deputed at main chowks, and bridges of the city.

The police have been instructed to take action against the persons who are found involved in deteriorating the law and order situation.