DC Imposes Section 144; Bans Gatherings In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 11:08 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Saturday imposed Section 144 Cr. PC in the district and banned all sort of gatherings of more than five people and display of weapons.

A notification issued here said that the ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent breach of peace as gathering of more than five persons might result in any mishap.

The order would come into force immediately and remain enforced until further orders.

