DC imposes section 144; bans public gatherings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Furqan Ashraf on Thursday imposed Section 144 Cr. PC in the district and banned all sorts of gatherings of more than five people initially for five days.

A notification issued here said that the ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent a breach of peace in the wake of reports of protest demonstrations by some political workers and could cause a law and order situation and might result in any mishap.

It said that anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against Section 188 P.P.C. The order would come into force immediately and remain enforced for five days unless modified or withdrawn.