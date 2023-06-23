Open Menu

DC Imposes Section 144 During Eid-Ul-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

DC imposes section 144 during Eid-Ul-Adha

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehr Shahid Zaman Luk imposed section 144 in the district during Eid-Ul-Adha from June 28 to July 4 on Friday.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner said that the decision has been made by keeping in view the protection of lives and properties of the people and also to avoid any untoward incident during Eid-Ul-Adha.

As per the notification, a ban has been imposed on aerial firing, protests, rallies, one-wheeling, bathing in rivers, canals and swimming pools.

The deputy commissioner said that strict action would be taken against the violators.

