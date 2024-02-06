Open Menu

DC Imposes Section-144 For Peaceful Conduct Of General Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DC imposes Section-144 for peaceful conduct of general election

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) In the wake of apprehensions of mischief from unscrupulous elements to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the district and create situation detrimental to public security and in the light of ECP instruction regarding maintaining a code of conduct, the Deputy Commissioner has imposed Section-144 Cr. P. C. in the district.

A notification to this effect said on Monday that the display and brandishing of firearms in the run-u to the election, on election day, and post-election period will remain completely banned.

The order said carrying or possessing mobile phones inside the premises of polling stations, except for presiding officers, will not be allowed. The entry of male into female polling booths on election day will also be banned.

Standing on rooftops of polling stations and other buildings near the polling stations except the deployed staff of the LEAs will remain banned on election day and on 7th and 8th February.

It said that the presence of persons not residents of the village and neighborhood council within a radius of the 400 meters of the vicinity of the polling stations will be strictly banned.

The use of loudspeakers other than those authorized by the ECP Code of Conduct will not be allowed and a complete ban on mobilization of all equipment used for developmental purposes like electric poles, gas pipes and construction material will remain imposed.

The notification said the order will remain enforced for a period of 15 days with immediate effect unless withdrawn or modified.

Any person contravening the order shall render himself or themselves whatever the case may be liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

It said that army, police, scouts and Dri Levies personnel will remain exempted from the order for security purposes only.

APP/aiq/vak

Related Topics

Election Army Police Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Male February May Gas All From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

6 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

16 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

16 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

16 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

16 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

16 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

16 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

16 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

16 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

15 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan