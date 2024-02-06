DC Imposes Section-144 For Peaceful Conduct Of General Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) In the wake of apprehensions of mischief from unscrupulous elements to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the district and create situation detrimental to public security and in the light of ECP instruction regarding maintaining a code of conduct, the Deputy Commissioner has imposed Section-144 Cr. P. C. in the district.
A notification to this effect said on Monday that the display and brandishing of firearms in the run-u to the election, on election day, and post-election period will remain completely banned.
The order said carrying or possessing mobile phones inside the premises of polling stations, except for presiding officers, will not be allowed. The entry of male into female polling booths on election day will also be banned.
Standing on rooftops of polling stations and other buildings near the polling stations except the deployed staff of the LEAs will remain banned on election day and on 7th and 8th February.
It said that the presence of persons not residents of the village and neighborhood council within a radius of the 400 meters of the vicinity of the polling stations will be strictly banned.
The use of loudspeakers other than those authorized by the ECP Code of Conduct will not be allowed and a complete ban on mobilization of all equipment used for developmental purposes like electric poles, gas pipes and construction material will remain imposed.
The notification said the order will remain enforced for a period of 15 days with immediate effect unless withdrawn or modified.
Any person contravening the order shall render himself or themselves whatever the case may be liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.
It said that army, police, scouts and Dri Levies personnel will remain exempted from the order for security purposes only.
