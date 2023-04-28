UrduPoint.com

DC Imposes Section 144 For SSC Annual Examination

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DC imposes section 144 for SSC annual examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan district Rehan Gul Khattak on Friday imposed section 144 in the district for a period of 21-day due to SSC annual examination in the district.

A notification issued here said that the section 144 has been imposed to ensure conduct of fair and transparent examination, curb the trend of cheating and maintain law and order in the district.

It said that during the period all kinds of public gathering within 200 metres of examination halls would be banned while printing, publication and sale of subject pocket guides, operation of photocopying machines within 300 metres of examination halls during the examination hours and use of phone and other communication gadgets within 300 metres of the examination centres would be restricted.

It wanted that any person violating the order shall be punished under section 188 PPC.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Law And Order Sale All

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

2 hours ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.