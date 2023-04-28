DC imposes section 144 for SSC annual examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan district Rehan Gul Khattak on Friday imposed section 144 in the district for a period of 21-day due to SSC annual examination in the district.

A notification issued here said that the section 144 has been imposed to ensure conduct of fair and transparent examination, curb the trend of cheating and maintain law and order in the district.

It said that during the period all kinds of public gathering within 200 metres of examination halls would be banned while printing, publication and sale of subject pocket guides, operation of photocopying machines within 300 metres of examination halls during the examination hours and use of phone and other communication gadgets within 300 metres of the examination centres would be restricted.

It wanted that any person violating the order shall be punished under section 188 PPC.