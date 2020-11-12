DC imposes section 144 for use of face mask

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, the administration finally imposed section 144 for use of face mask.

According to a notification issued by the Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner the violators would be dealt with under section 188.

In district Abbottabad up till now, 20973 persons were tested for coronavirus out of which 1937 tested positive. About 1701 patients have recovered from the virus while 86 deaths were recorded in the district.

Presently, there are 189 suspected cases and 136 confirmed patients in the district while test results of 1010 others are still awaited.

In Havelian two more government schools including Govt. Girls Higher Secondary school and Govt. Ghazi Daud Shah Higher Secondary School were closed for five days owing to coronavirus positive cases in both students and teachers.

District administrations of the Hazara division have directed all the departments concerned to strictly enforce coronavirus SOPs in their respective areas.