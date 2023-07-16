Open Menu

DC Imposes Section 144 In Dera For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC imposes Section 144 in Dera for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has ordered the imposition of Section 144 in the district during initial 10 days of Muharram to ensure protection of lives and properties of the people and to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued by the district administration here Sunday, there will be a ban on the display of arms, sale of petroleum products in open bottles and sale of LPG or CNG cylinders on Muharram procession routes, construction work on the processions' routes.

There would also be a ban on the use of sound systems, loudspeakers and wall chalking in streets and public places besides playing audio-video cassettes containing hatred material on sectarianism and printing of such material would also be prohibited.

Besides, providing shelter to strangers in hotels or houses on the processions' routes would also be banned.

Moreover, the pillion riding on motorcycles would be banned from Muharram 1st to Muharram 8 while the riding of motorcycles would be completely banned on Muharram 9 and 10.

There will also be a ban on staying on the roofs, attics and doors of the houses at the time of procession. Besides, changing or altering the programs and schedules of Muharram would also be banned.

The use of boats by the people to cross the river during these days is also forbidden. Strict legal action would be taken against those who violate Section 144, the notification added.

