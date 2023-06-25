DC imposes section 144 in district

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah imposed section 144 in the district in connection with preventive measures during Eid-Ul-Adha.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the ban has been imposed on throwing remaining of sacrificial animals in 15-km area of airbase, leaser lights, drone and peagon flying.

The deputy commissioner has also imposed section 144 on bathing in river, canals, swimming, slaughtering sacrificial animal at open places, throwing remaining of animals in sewerage lines and swings without fitness certificates from June 27 to July 02.

The DC Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that violators would be treated with iron hands.