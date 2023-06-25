Open Menu

DC Imposes Section 144 In District

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DC imposes section 144 in district

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah imposed section 144 in the district in connection with preventive measures during Eid-Ul-Adha.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the ban has been imposed on throwing remaining of sacrificial animals in 15-km area of airbase, leaser lights, drone and peagon flying.

The deputy commissioner has also imposed section 144 on bathing in river, canals, swimming, slaughtering sacrificial animal at open places, throwing remaining of animals in sewerage lines and swings without fitness certificates from June 27 to July 02.

The DC Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that violators would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Drone June July Sunday From

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan