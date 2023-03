PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :To maintain law and order throughout the district, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad imposed Section 144 Cr-P-C which prohibits the gathering of 5 or more persons.

Issuing a press note, Section-144 would be effective from March 18 to 22 and in case of violation, legal action will be initiated under Section 188 PPC.