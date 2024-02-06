Open Menu

DC Imposes Section 144 In Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 07:58 PM

DC imposes section 144 in Khairpur

In the wake of apprehensions of mischief from unscrupulous elements to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the district and create a situation detrimental to public security and in the light of ECP instruction regarding maintaining a code of conduct, the Deputy Commissioner Khairpur has imposed Section-144 CrPC in the district

The display and brandishing of firearms in the run-up to the election on election day, and post-election period will remain completely banned.

The order said carrying or possessing mobile phones inside the premises of polling stations, except for presiding officers, will not be allowed.

The entry of male into female polling booths will also be banned.

Standing on rooftops of polling stations and other buildings near the polling stations except the deployed staff of the Police and Rangers will remain banned.

The use of loudspeakers other than those authorized by the ECP Code of Conduct will not be allowed and a complete ban on mobilization of all equipment used for developmental purposes like electric poles, gas pipes and construction material will remain imposed.

