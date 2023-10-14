Open Menu

DC Imposes Section 144 In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DC imposes Section 144 in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan has imposed Section 144 in Khyber district to prevent the illegal issuance of mobile phone SIM cards.

In the Khyber district, the sale of SIM cards by unauthorized persons without the permission of the relevant companies has been banned.

All unauthorized SIM cards and devices used in registration have been taken into official custody and instructions have been issued regarding legal action. This step has been taken to prevent unauthorized persons from misusing the fingerprints of innocent people.

Section 144 will come into effect immediately, which will remain in force for 02 months. The District Police will take legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violation, said the release issued here Saturday. A letter has been issued to the District Police Officer (DPO) and all administrative officers for necessary action.

