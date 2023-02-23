DC imposes Section 144 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district, banning gatherings of more than five people.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, it is imperative to take extraordinary precautionary measures to maintain law and order in KP.

Such gatherings may create a law and order situation and may result in any mishap, it added.

The notification further said that anyone found violating the ban shall proceed against Section 188 P.P.C. The order shall come into force forthwith and remain enforced for five days unless modified or withdrawn.