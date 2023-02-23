UrduPoint.com

DC Imposes Section 144 In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DC imposes section 144 in Tank

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district, banning gatherings of more than five people initially for ten days.

A notification issued here on Thursday said that the ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent a breach of the peace as the gathering of more than five persons might result in any mishap.

It said that anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against Section 188 P.P.C.

The order would come into force immediately and remain enforced for ten days unless modified or withdrawn.

Related Topics

Law And Order Criminals P

Recent Stories

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

22 minutes ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

47 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.