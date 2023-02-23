DC imposes section 144 in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district, banning gatherings of more than five people initially for ten days.

A notification issued here on Thursday said that the ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent a breach of the peace as the gathering of more than five persons might result in any mishap.

It said that anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against Section 188 P.P.C.

The order would come into force immediately and remain enforced for ten days unless modified or withdrawn.