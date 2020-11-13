DC imposes section 144, makes face mask mandatory

Deputy Commissioner, Moghis Sanaullah Friday imposed section 144 across the district making face mask mandatory at all places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Moghis Sanaullah Friday imposed section 144 across the district making face mask mandatory at all places.

An official communique issued here said that the mask would be mandatory at education institutions, offices, bazaras, markets, parks, public places, transport terminals, restaurants, hotels, wedding halls and other places to avoid corona infection.

The district administration said that section 144 had been imposed in view of the increasing cases of corona infection across the country.

It urged people to cooperate with the government and use face masks for the safety of their own and others.