DC imposes Section 144 on Eid-ul-Azha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(Retd) Shoaib Ali has imposed Section 144 to keep the environment clean and maintain law and order on Eid-ul-Azha here on Tuesday.

According to details, public places, open spaces, streets and roasting of sacrificial animal heads, throwing remains of sacrificial animals on roadsides and in sewage lines and drains while bathing in river and canals have also been strictly prohibited.