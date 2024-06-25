Open Menu

DC Imposes Section 144 On Swimming, Bathing, Fishing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM

DC imposes Section 144 on swimming, bathing, fishing

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) In order to protect precious human lives after drowning incidents during last one week at Kayala and Jhangra dams, Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Iqbal here on Tuesday enforced section 144. This measure aims to ensure public safety and preserve aquatic biodiversity in the region.

The district administration has issued a stern warning to citizens against engaging in illegal fishing and swimming activities in the dams, streams, ponds, water falls and other water reservoirs of the district.

The violators would be subject to rigorous legal consequences under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, it added.

