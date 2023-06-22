DC imposes section-144 on swimming, boating

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has imposed section-144 by banning swimming and boating in important waterways including Azakhel Dam.

"Precious lives are being lost by swimming and boating in all major waterways," the Office Order said.

"Government resources are also being wasted in rescue and relief operations and that is why for the safety of precious human lives such a ban is imposed." "There is also a risk of unexpected monsoon rains, flood rails, etc. in this area and in view of public safety, swimming, and boating are prohibited on all major waterways, river including Azakhel Dam, "it added.

"Stern action will be taken on violation of the order, section-144 issued by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar announced. The ban will remain in force for 60 days," it further said.