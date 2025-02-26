DC Imposes Two-month Ban On Aerial Firing, Flying Kites Near Bacha Khan Airport
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner has imposed a two-month ban on activities that could pose risks to aircraft.
In a notification issued here Wednesday stated that aerial firing, use of quadcopters, flying of pigeons and kites are prohibited. High beam laser lights are also banned due to potential pilot distraction.
Furthermore, advertising poles and banners that obstruct landing paths are restricted.
The ban enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, applies to numerous areas surrounding Bacha Khan International Airport including Pushtihara, Gulberg, Swati Phatak, Landi Akhun, Umar Gul Road, Nawy Kali, Shaheedabad, Bara Gate, Old Bara Road and adjoining towns, Custom Chowk, Abdara Road, Pawaka, Railway Colony, Tehkal and University Town.
The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. Violators of orders would be dealt under laws, the notification said.
