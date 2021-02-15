DC inaugurate mini park, disposal and filtration plant at bus terminal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir Monday inaugurated a mini park, a disposal and filtration plant at General Bus Stand.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz, Administrator General Bus Stand Ghous Khan besides transporters Malik Rab Nawaz Kachhila and others.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC said that the projects estimated at Rs 7 million, which had been completed in record time period.

The DRTA secretary briefed the participants about details of construction of the General Bus Stands, shops, workshops and development projects.

The DC planted a sapling in the park in connection with the spring plantation drive.