DC inaugurates 11 water filtration plants in Tank; FC South to install more

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi Friday inaugurated 11 clean drinking water filtration plants in the district which were installed by Frontier Corps (FC) South Headquarter.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people of District Tank were facing acute water shortage; they highly praised FC South for installing drinking water filtration plants in various localities, adding that FC intended to install more such plants in the city.

Expressing gratitude to FC South for the project, he said it was a long standing demand of the locals. The inauguration ceremony at Government High school No. 2 was attended by civil society, DSP Rural Rokhanzeb, 25 Sindh Regiment Officials, AAC Yousaf, SHO City Sajid Khan, local journalists, district administration officials and people of the locality.

The local people said that Pakistan armed forces and FC South have always been at the forefront for serving the suffering humanity, adding that the role of Pakistan Army and FC Headquarters South in restoring lasting peace has been exemplary.

The local elders termed it a good initiative, saying that with the installation of the said filtration plant, a large number of students, worshipers and citizens belonging to different neighborhoods would be benefitted from cold and clean drinking water.

They appreciated the efforts of Inspector General FC South Major General Omar Bashir and Sector Commander South on the installation of the water filtration plant.