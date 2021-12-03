UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates 2-day Free Eye Camp

Ehsaas Insaniyat Welfare Service Karachi in collaboration with Rotary Club organized a one-day free of charge Medical and two-day free eye camp at village Niazi Khan Siyal near Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Ehsaas Insaniyat Welfare Service Karachi in collaboration with Rotary Club organized a one-day free of charge Medical and two-day free eye camp at village Niazi Khan Siyal near Nawabshah.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Husssain Panhwar inaugurated the camp here on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion the DC said philanthropists and civil society organization should come forward and join hands with the government to arrange free of charge medical camps to facilitate people of remote areas at the door steps.

He said such camps were a source of relief for masses.

On the occasion, camp organizer Mir Muhammad Siyal said specialist doctors were providing free check up and operation assistance to patients.

He said in free medical camp, specialist doctors also conducted free check ups of patients including women and children provided them free of charge medicines .

