DC inaugurates 3-day Jashan-e-Baharan festival

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Waseem Hamid Sandhu on Monday inaugurated the three-day Jashan-e-Baharan festival at Shabir Stadium.

During the festival, different events would be organized for the recreation of the public, especially families.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner said that the festival was being organized to provide recreational activities to the masses.

He said that different stalls have been set up at the event including handicrafts and other traditional items to attract the public.

He said that more activities would also be organized in the future to entertain families. He also lauded the departments concerned to making the best arrangements for the Jashan-e-Baharan festival.

On this occasion, horse dance, magic show, traditional Jhomar dance and other performances were also made which were highly appreciated by the public.