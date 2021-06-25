DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Thursday inaugurated 58th corona vaccination center here at Shah Alam Market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Thursday inaugurated 58th corona vaccination center here at Shah Alam Market.

President Shah Alam Market Khawaja Amir, Shah Rukh Jamal were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, DC Lahore said that it was the first vaccination center in Pakistan where market traders would be vaccinated, adding that Shah Alam Market was the largest market in Asia where the corona vaccination center had been inaugurated.

He said that the purpose of opening a vaccination center in Shah Alam Market was to facilitate the business community.

He said that district administration had target to make the provincial capital corona free within six month, adding that as many as citizens should come to centers and get vaccinated against corona.

Mudassar Riaz said that district administration had set up various vaccination centers for the convenience of the public.

He said that citizens should protect themselves and others by vaccinating against coronavirus, adding that only corona vaccination could restore the wheel of economic life.