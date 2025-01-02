DC Inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census In Musakhail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Musakhail Captain (retd) Jumma Dad Mandokhail on Thursday inaugurated the seventh agricultural census by cutting the ribbon of the district complex.
On the occasion, he said that the agricultural census was formally started in which a survey of crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery would be conducted.
The DC said that when the agricultural census representative comes to your doorstep, you must provide all the details because whenever a project is brought to any country, it is done according to these surveys.
He said that therefore, the more complete and detailed the survey, the better the country's statistics and planning would be made.
He said that farmers must cooperate with the agricultural census representative in providing your crop data, orchard data, land information, animal data, tractor and machinery data and prove that you are a responsible citizen.
