DC inaugurates 7th Digital Agriculture Census

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon inaugurated the 7th Digital Agriculture Census here on Wednesday at Darbar Hall of the DC Office by cutting the ribbon.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DC said that the 7th Digital Agriculture Census is of utmost importance and for that purpose, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Statistics should play a vital role in collecting accurate data so that the Agricultural Census could prove successful.

Deputy Commissioner stressed officers of the Police, Agriculture, Livestock and other related departments that the Agricultural Census is a national duty and for that reason all the related departments should cooperate with the Statistics Department in every possible way.

Deputy Commissioner appealed public to cooperate with the field teams visiting the houses during the 7th Digital Agriculture Census starting Monday and assist providing accurate information about their agricultural resources, crops, land, livestock and agricultural machinery.

Briefing the inauguration ceremony, District Coordinator Statistics and District Monitoring Officer Seventh Digital Agriculture Census Nooruddin Jamali said that like the rest of the country, the field operation of the Seventh Digital Agriculture Census has been launched in Shaheed Benazirabad District from Monday to be continued till February 10, 2025.

He said that the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Crop Reporting are participating in this field operation.

For the first time in Pakistan, a joint digital agricultural census of agriculture, agricultural machinery and livestock is being conducted according to international methods and standards, he said and added that the agricultural census would be conducted in 94 blocks of urban and rural areas of Shaheed Benazirabad District, for which the appointment of trained staff has been ensured.

Addressing the Census program, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa said that all arrangements have been completed by the Agriculture Department regarding the agricultural census and the field assistants are already working in the field in this regard.

The ceremony was also attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, MS Yar Ali Jamali, DSP Police Abdul Hamid Jalbani, District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Census Officer Aamir Ali Larik and other concerned officers.