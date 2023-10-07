Open Menu

DC Inaugurates A Modern Conference Room At District Secretariat.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC inaugurates a modern conference room at district secretariat.

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmat Wazir, inaugurated a state-of-the-art conference room within the district secretariat in Kohat on Saturday.

A ceremony was held to inaugurate the facility in the secretariat in Kohat, where officials from the district revenue department, education, and district health, including district education and health officers, participated in the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kohat, Shehryar Qamar, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Kohat, Reena Shaheed Suhrawardy, were also present. Additional Assistant Commissioner Saad Munir also graced the event with his presence.

