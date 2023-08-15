DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge" campaign in Chak No. 12 B.C

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge" campaign in Chak No. 12 B.C.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Bahawalpur Mujahid Abbas, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and residents of the area were present on this occasion.

Under "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge" campaign sanitation works will be started in 88 rural union councils of Bahawalpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the Punjab government has started the "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge" program to provide better facilities to the village people.

He said that the people of the area should play their role to make their villages clean. He said that steps are being taken to provide best sanitation system in the villages.

Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed said that cleaning works will be started in 749 villages of 88 rural union councils of Bahawalpur district. Under this program, three sanitary workers and one watchman will work in each union council and machinery and rickshaw loader facilities will also be provided.

He said that drainpipes in rural areas will also be cleaned. He said that 100 rupees will be taken from every house each month in the rural union councils.