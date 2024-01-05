DC inaugurates additional block of BHC in Bahawal Zanor

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed additional block of the Basic Health Center (BHC) in Bahawal Zanor area of Hyderabad Taluk Rural

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed additional block of the Basic Health Center (BHC) in Bahawal Zanor area of Hyderabad Taluk Rural.

Talking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that provision of quality medical facilities to the people of the district was the foremost priority of the provincial government.

He stated that efforts were being made to complete the ongoing developmental projects as soon as possible to make them useful for the public.

The DC assured the management of the BHC of his full cooperation.

On this occasion, concerned officials were also accompanying him.