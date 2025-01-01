Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Agricultural Census Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM

DC inaugurates agricultural census campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Wednesday inaugurated

a 40-day agricultural census which would continue till February 10 in the district.

Inaugurating the agricultural census at Union Council (UC) Premnagar, the DC

said that through the agricultural census, the government would get accurate and

comprehensive information about the country's agriculture, which would help improve

agricultural policies in days to come. He said the country’s agricultural production,

crop types, number of farmers and other important agricultural related information

would be digitally counted during the census.

He said the agricultural census was very important for understanding the role

of agriculture in the country's economy.

He said that information obtained through it could be used to formulate strategies

to increase agricultural production and better facilities could be provided to farmers.

It could also help in the distribution of agricultural loans and helpful in ensuring food

security, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that farmers were appealed to cooperate fully

in the agricultural census and provide accurate information to the census workers.

The information provided by farmers was very important for the improvement of

country's agriculture, he added.

He said the government had taken special steps to make the agricultural census

successful. In this regard, the census workers had been trained and modern

equipment was being provided to them, he stated.

The Deputy Commissioner that in this phase of agricultural census, a total of

12 teams had been formed in 159 blocks of Sialkot district.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sialkot February Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

12 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

42 minutes ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

1 hour ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

1 hour ago
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

13 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

15 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan