DC Inaugurates Agricultural Census Campaign
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Wednesday inaugurated
a 40-day agricultural census which would continue till February 10 in the district.
Inaugurating the agricultural census at Union Council (UC) Premnagar, the DC
said that through the agricultural census, the government would get accurate and
comprehensive information about the country's agriculture, which would help improve
agricultural policies in days to come. He said the country’s agricultural production,
crop types, number of farmers and other important agricultural related information
would be digitally counted during the census.
He said the agricultural census was very important for understanding the role
of agriculture in the country's economy.
He said that information obtained through it could be used to formulate strategies
to increase agricultural production and better facilities could be provided to farmers.
It could also help in the distribution of agricultural loans and helpful in ensuring food
security, he added.
The Deputy Commissioner said that farmers were appealed to cooperate fully
in the agricultural census and provide accurate information to the census workers.
The information provided by farmers was very important for the improvement of
country's agriculture, he added.
He said the government had taken special steps to make the agricultural census
successful. In this regard, the census workers had been trained and modern
equipment was being provided to them, he stated.
The Deputy Commissioner that in this phase of agricultural census, a total of
12 teams had been formed in 159 blocks of Sialkot district.
