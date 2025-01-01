DC inaugurates agricultural census campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Wednesday inaugurated

a 40-day agricultural census which would continue till February 10 in the district.

Inaugurating the agricultural census at Union Council (UC) Premnagar, the DC

said that through the agricultural census, the government would get accurate and

comprehensive information about the country's agriculture, which would help improve

agricultural policies in days to come. He said the country’s agricultural production,

crop types, number of farmers and other important agricultural related information

would be digitally counted during the census.

He said the agricultural census was very important for understanding the role

of agriculture in the country's economy.

He said that information obtained through it could be used to formulate strategies

to increase agricultural production and better facilities could be provided to farmers.

It could also help in the distribution of agricultural loans and helpful in ensuring food

security, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that farmers were appealed to cooperate fully

in the agricultural census and provide accurate information to the census workers.

The information provided by farmers was very important for the improvement of

country's agriculture, he added.

He said the government had taken special steps to make the agricultural census

successful. In this regard, the census workers had been trained and modern

equipment was being provided to them, he stated.

The Deputy Commissioner that in this phase of agricultural census, a total of

12 teams had been formed in 159 blocks of Sialkot district.