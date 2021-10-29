DC inaugurates anti malaria fumigation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio inaugurated anti-malaria fumigation campaign to halt the spread of the disease in the district on Friday.

DC said appropriate measures would be taken to end malaria by fumigating all union councils of Khairpur.

Addressing the ceremony of anti-malaria campaign at Umbrella Chowk, he said that district administration was keen on providing a healthy environment to the masses.

District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hassan Ab to said anti-malaria fumigation would continue for 5 days in which eight spray vehicles would be used.