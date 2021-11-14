DC inaugurates anti-measles, rubella campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Sunday inaugurated anti-measles and rubella campaign at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Ugoki.

He reviewed the micro-plan prepared for the 12-day anti-measles and rubella campaign in the district.

The DC issued instructions to local authorities of health department for the success of prevention campaign.

Tahir Farooq said that during the 12-day campaign, more than 1.66 million children aged 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

He said that during the campaign, children under the age of five would also be vaccinated against polio.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Ahmed Nasir and focal person for EPI Tanveer Ahmed were also present.

He said that foolproof measures would be taken to make the anti-measlescampaign a success.