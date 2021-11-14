UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-measles, Rubella Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

DC inaugurates anti-measles, rubella campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Sunday inaugurated anti-measles and rubella campaign at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Ugoki.

He reviewed the micro-plan prepared for the 12-day anti-measles and rubella campaign in the district.

The DC issued instructions to local authorities of health department for the success of prevention campaign.

Tahir Farooq said that during the 12-day campaign, more than 1.66 million children aged 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

He said that during the campaign, children under the age of five would also be vaccinated against polio.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Ahmed Nasir and focal person for EPI Tanveer Ahmed were also present.

He said that foolproof measures would be taken to make the anti-measlescampaign a success.

Related Topics

Polio Nasir Sunday Million

Recent Stories

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

29 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister discuss regional, international d ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE calls for unifying international efforts to su ..

UAE calls for unifying international efforts to support aspirations of Libyans

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Iraqi counterpart discuss bi ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Iraqi counterpart discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre highlights importan ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre highlights importance of raising awareness about ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.