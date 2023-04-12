DC inaugurates anti-poli campaign in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Shoaib Khan and DPO Waqar Ahamd have officially launched the polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children here at District Polio Control Room, DC Office on Wednesday.

The event was also attended by District Health Officer Tank Dr Sher Khan Afridi, DPO Waqar Ahamd, ADC, Polio officials and District Administration Officers.

The polio campaign would continue from April 13 to April 18.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the Pak Army, FC South and local police would provide full support to the administration during the anti-polio campaign and the security of the polio teams has been made foolproof.

He said that no child should be left without administering polio drops.

Earlier, Shoaib Khan also chaired a meeting at his office to review the arrangements made regarding the polio campaign to start on April 13, was attended by District Health Officer Dr Sher Khan Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, DPO, and representatives of other security departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that polio was a crippling disease and all should play their role for its eradication.

He said it was the responsibility of the parents to cooperate with the administration for administering their children anti-polio drops in order to save them from long-life disability.

The DHO informed the meeting that about 86550 children would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign for which some 663 teams have been formed.