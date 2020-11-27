DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hungu, Mansoor Arshad here Friday inaugurated anti-polio campaign urging parents to vaccinate their children and save them from permanent crippling.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by District Health Officer, Dr. Sanaullha, local person Polio Dr Ahmed Ameen, representatives of WHO and area elites.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that eradication of polio is our collective responsibilities as the disease is still a looming threat to the future of our next generation.

He urged polio workers to dispose of their duties in a dedicated way and achieve the goals of ongoing polio campaign.

Focal Person Polio Dr Ahmed Ameen said that a total of 104,000 children would be vaccinated in upcoming polio campaign scheduled to be started from November 30. He said that 416 mobile teams, 34 fixed teams and 24 transit teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children.