DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Ahmad Kamal inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Saturday.

Health Department Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ahmad Shahzad and others were also present.

The DC said that people should reject negative propaganda about anti-polio vaccine.

He said that the campaign would continue from Jan 11 to 15 throughout the district.