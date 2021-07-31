UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Sat 31st July 2021

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Asghar Joiya Saturday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children, at the Mother and Children Complex here.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Siddique, Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Azhar Ameen also accompanied the DC.

The DC also participated in a walk, held to highlight the importance of anti-polio campaign among people.

Talking to the media, the DC said that polio campaign would start in the district from August 3 and continue for the next five days. During the campaign, more than 653,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated through door-to-door visits, for which more than 2,000 teams had been formed, he added.

Asghar Joiya said that regular monitoring of polio teams would be carried out, so that no child in the district remains deprived of the anti-polio drops.

