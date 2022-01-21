UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Friday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Friday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children.

According to a press release DC also visited Covid vaccination center set up in Civil Hospital and enquired details about continued Covid vaccination process in the district.

DC on the occasion said that in order to eliminate polio virus, implementation of the micro plan was mandatory.

He stressed the need for door-to-door vaccination so that innocent kids could be prevented from life long disability.

DC further said that coronavirus was a very lethal disease which could be tackled through vaccination drives which should be accelerated at Covid vaccination centers.

Related Topics

Polio From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Far ..

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

1 minute ago
 Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone ..

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone in country's history: Maleeka ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits Murree, reviews arrangements

Commissioner visits Murree, reviews arrangements

1 minute ago
 EU Urges Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Maintain Pos ..

EU Urges Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Maintain Positive Bilateral Agenda

1 minute ago
 Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln - Tru ..

Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln - Trudeau

5 minutes ago
 The landmark trial over death of Burkina revolutio ..

The landmark trial over death of Burkina revolutionary Sankara

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.