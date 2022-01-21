DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Friday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Friday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children.

According to a press release DC also visited Covid vaccination center set up in Civil Hospital and enquired details about continued Covid vaccination process in the district.

DC on the occasion said that in order to eliminate polio virus, implementation of the micro plan was mandatory.

He stressed the need for door-to-door vaccination so that innocent kids could be prevented from life long disability.

DC further said that coronavirus was a very lethal disease which could be tackled through vaccination drives which should be accelerated at Covid vaccination centers.