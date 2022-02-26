UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar inaugurated a three-day polio campaign at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Saturday.

CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, MS Dr Latif Afzal, District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Tariq, Dr Zahid Randhawa, District Coordinator for National Program Dr Naveed Haider, Dr Afzal Rajput, Dr Aitzaz Iqbal and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said parents should focus on health of their children to make their future safe and bright.

In order to make the campaign a success, representatives of political and social organizations should also play their role, she added.

On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed briefed the deputy commissioner about measures to prevent polio and said the campaign would continue from February 28 to March 4.

He said a total of 1,015 teams had been formed, including 38 transit and 81 fixed.

During the campaign, 3,38,142 children would be vaccinated against polio, he added.

