DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi on Monday inaugurated the first five day anti-polio campaign of the year by administrating polio drops to the children under the age of five years here at District Head Quarter (DHQ) hospital.

District Chairman Chief Minister Grievance Cell Hafiz Sajjad Mehis, CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed, DO Health Dr. Muhammed Tariq, Dr. Zahid Randhawa, MS Dr. Tariq Ishaq, District Coordinator for National Program Dr. Naveed Haider, DDO Health Dr. Khalid Mahmood, DSV Mujahid Ali and others were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that in order to save future generations from deadly diseases like polio and to make the country polio-free, people belonging to all other sectors including political, social, religious and journalistic should play their role.

Focal person Dr. Muhammed Tariq briefed Deputy Commissioner that a total of 3,70,916 children under five years of age would be given polio vaccine during the campaign.For this purpose, a total of 1292 teams would perform their duties across the district from January 16-20.

He added that the catch-up activity would be done on January 19 and 20.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Narowal led the anti-polio and dengue rally.

Meanwhile,Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Sheza Rehman and Zohaib Ahmad Anjam also inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in Narowal and Shakargarh tehsils.

