DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has inaugurated the week-long anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Children's Hospital Jhang Road here on Saturday.
He also marked fingers of vaccinated children and said that the week-long drive would commence from December 16, 2024 and Health Department teams would dispense anti polio drops to 1.64 million children up to the age of five years in Faisalabad.
He said that total 4,922 teams were deployed for anti polio drive which would continue up to December 22, 2024.
He also directed that polio teams stationed at static points including bus terminals, railway stations, parks and motorway interchanges to ensure comprehensive coverage of the children travelling with their parents.
He also stressed the importance of teams’ security during the campaign and said that the police department would fully cooperate in this connection.
CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar, DHO Dr. Azmat Abbas, DDHO City Dr. Azeem Arshad and UNICEF representatives and others were also present during inaugural ceremony.
