DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children.

He stated that 514,582 children under five years age would be vaccinated during the campaign.

A total of 5,156 health workers, including 2,369 mobile teams, 122 fixed teams, and 33 transit teams, are participating in the campaign.

Polio teams will visit bus stops, railway stations, markets, public places, schools, and homes to ensure maximum coverage.

The deputy commissioner urged scholars, businessmen, teachers, and media representatives to support the campaign for a polio-free future.